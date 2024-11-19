Govt doesn't initiate any dialogue, says Barrister Gohar

Pakistan Pakistan Govt doesn't initiate any dialogue, says Barrister Gohar

If our demands are met tomorrow, we will not resort to protests, Gohar said

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 19 Nov 2024 19:48:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar stated that the government has not initiated any dialogue.

Speaking to the media in the federal capital, Barrister Gohar questioned recent political developments, asking, “Will you accept what was discussed with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister?”

He further clarified that any questions regarding negotiations should be addressed within the party’s committee or through consultation with PTI’s founder.

A day earlier, Barrister Gohar had reiterated that political movements do not backfire. “Our movement will continue. If our demands are met tomorrow, we will not resort to protests,” he stated.

More to read: National Action Plan's Apex Committee meets to review security situation