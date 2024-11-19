PHC extends Bushra Bibi's interim bail, orders no arrest until Dec 23

PTI filed a request seeking exemption for Bushra Bibi from attending court

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and ordered that she not be arrested in any case until December 23.

The hearing was conducted by Chief Justice PHC, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, and Justice Waqar Ahmed, who heard Bushra Bibi's petition seeking details of the cases against her.

During the proceedings, the lawyers of PTI filed a request seeking exemption for Bushra Bibi from attending court for one day, citing her illness as the reason for her absence.

The PHC accepted her request for exemption and remarked that in future, such requests for attendance exemptions would not be entertained.

Subsequently, the PHC extended Bushra Bibi's interim bail and ordered that she not be arrested in any case until December 23. The hearing of the petition has been adjourned until December 23.