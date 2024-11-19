PTI to tighten the noose around govt on Nov 24: Barrister Saif

Says KP parliamentarians holding rallies, corner meetings ahead of protest

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was set to tighten the noose around the “Form-47 government” in its upcoming protest drive which is scheduled to take place from Nov 24.

Saif said in a statement that people of KP were making full arrangements for Nov 24 gathering, adding that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur had sent directives to parliamentarians from all constituencies to expedite their preparations for the anti-government drive.

“We are holding rallies and corner meetings in every corner of KP for making Nov 24 gathering a huge success. Thousands of people led by public representatives will gather at the Motorway from where KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will lead the caravan towards Islamabad,” Saif reiterated.

He went on to say that Nov 24 will be a day for supremacy of law and constitution.

“I urge people to keep themselves shielded from the actions of the fascist government otherwise they will have to bear the brunt," he concluded.

