Indictment of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi delayed again in new Toshakhana case

Pakistan Pakistan Indictment of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi delayed again in new Toshakhana case

Khan was present in court, Bushra Bibi did not appear

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 18 Nov 2024 19:11:07 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The indictment of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the new Toshakhana case was postponed once again.

The hearing took place at Adiala Jail, presided over by Accountability Court Judge Shahrukh Arjumand. While Imran Khan was present in the court, Bushra Bibi did not appear.

Her legal team requested an exemption on medical grounds, instructing her to appear at the next hearing.

Read more: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's indictment in new Toshakhana case deferred

The judge warned that failure to attend the court would result in bail revocation and forfeiture of surety bonds. The hearing was adjourned until Nov 21 due to her absence.