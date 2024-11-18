Maryam Nawaz commits to end violence against children, declaring them her red line

Pakistan’s first virtual child safety center was established for the children's protection

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has committed to end every kind of violence against children and declared their abuses and exploitation her red line.

Sharing her message on the World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual, Abuse, and Violence, Maryam stated that violence, exploitation and abuse against children were quite horrific and condemnable.

She highlighted that every kind of exploitation stagnated the mental, physical and emotional growth of children leading to negative impact on the personality and future of children.

She asserted that concrete measures were being taken for eradication of violence against children.

Punjab CM insisted that Pakistan’s first virtual child safety center was established for the children's protection and immediate help and safety.

Child protection bureaus had been operationalised and appealed from parents, teachers and all classes of the society to play their pivotal role in the safety and security of children.

Punjab CM stressed that children were their future and their protection was a collective responsibility.

Maryam Nawaz urged parents to provide their children a conducive and safe environment.

She prayed to provide a safe environment, empathic attitude and bright future to the children.

