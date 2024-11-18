National Action Plan's Apex Committee session rescheduled for tomorrow

PM Shehbaz Sharif was due to chair the session

Mon, 18 Nov 2024 11:19:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The session of the National Action Plan’s Apex Committee has been postponed.

According to the sources, the Apex Committee session to be chaired by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had been canceled in the wake of PM sickness.

The Apex Committee session had been scheduled for tomorrow.

The Apex Committee session would be attended by Chief of Army Staff general Asim Munir, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, heads of intelligence institutions, all provincial chief ministers, key federal ministers and others.

The session would revolve around discussion on the law and order situation amid the surge in terrorism incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Progress on implementation of the National Action Plan on anti-terrorism would also be reviewed.

Coordination between federation and provinces and effective sharing of intelligence information would also be considered in the session.

