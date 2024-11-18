Two killed in road accident in Khanewal

KHANEWAL (Dunya News) – At least two persons of a same family were killed and another was critically wounded in a road accident in Khanewal on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Makhdoompur Road in Khanewal where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding, killing a man and a woman on the spot and injuring a woman.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and sifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Khanewal. Rescue sources informed that the injured woman was later shifted to Multan due to her critical condition.

Rescue sources said that the deceased were identified as Kishwar Ramzan and Abu Huraira.

