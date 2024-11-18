190m pound case: Hearing against Imran, Bushra Bibi being held today

Islamabad accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana will hear case in Adiala Jail

Updated On: Mon, 18 Nov 2024 10:32:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Hearing on 190 million pounds reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi will be held today (Monday), Dunya News reported.

Islamabad accountability court’s judge Nasir Javed Rana will hear the 190 million reference against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Adiala Jail. The PTI founder will appear in the court from Adiala Jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the last hearing, former first lady Bushra Bibi was exempted from appearance on medical grounds.

During the hearing, the defence lawyers submitted a written request stating that the Islamabad High Court had orally mentioned that no action would be taken before the acquittal petition was heard. Consequently, the judge adjourned the case until Monday (today).

190 MILLION POUNDS REFERENCE

Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a corruption reference against the former premier, his spouse and others, accusing them of receiving land worth millions of dollars as a bribe through the Al-Qadir Trust.