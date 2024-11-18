Fazl condemns 'anti-human rights legislation' following 26th amendment
Pakistan
Highlights that post-amendments laws enable authorities to detain individuals for up to 90 days
PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman has expressed concerns over laws enacted after 26th amendment, calming they undermines the essence of the constitution and human rights.
Speaking to media, he mentioned that his visit to offer condolence for the passing of Illyas Bilour.
He criticised the government for prioritising politics over citizen’s safety amid ongoing security challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He highlighted that the post amendment laws enable authorities to detain individuals for up to 90 days without charge, leading to widespread human rights violations and misuse of power.