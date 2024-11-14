Fazlur Rehman blames politicians for weakening democracy

He said that politicians have often compromised democracy for their personal interests

LONDON (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has stated that politicians played a major role in the weakening of democracy.

While speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that politicians have often compromised democracy for their personal interests.

He strongly condemned the recent incident with Khawaja Asif in London and called on the UK government to take appropriate legal action.

Maulana Fazl added that Pakistan does not interfere in American politics, nor will they allow any foreign interference in Pakistan's affairs.

He said that while he was not in favour of imprisoning any politician, he clarified that he has no role in the efforts for the release of Imran Khan.