PTI founder Imran Khan appoints new focal persons

Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja and Omar Ayub were appointed focal persons

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior PTI leaders Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja and Omar Ayub were appointed as the focal persons of party founder Imran Khan.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the party.

The decision was taken on the directions of party founder Imran Khan.

All the three bigwigs will be the spokespersons of Imran Khan, said the notification.

It merits mention here that Barrister Gohar is serving as the chairman of the party while Salman Akram Raja is the secretary general.

Moreover, Omar Ayub is already serving as the opposition leader in National Assembly.