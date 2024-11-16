US congressmen pen another letter to Biden for playing role in Imran Khan's release

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took another U-turn as its sympathisers in US congress again wrote a letter to President Biden while urging him to intervene in the domestic affairs of Pakistan.

As many as 46 US congressmen wrote a letter to Biden for playing role in the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

The US congressmen only talked about PTI instead of discussing the Indian atrocities in Kashmir or rising terror incidents in Pakistan.

The political analysts said that the PTI buried its own anti-US narrative by seeking support from President Biden.

“PTI preferred the political benefits over national interest,” said Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon.

He said that PTI founder is strategic agent of Israel and the Jewish lobby is working against the national interest of Pakistan.

Senior analyst Syed Muhammad Ali said that PTI only wanted anarchy and chaos in the country.

“PTI doesn’t believe in constitution and democracy,” he said.

Former Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said that PTI has engaged a lobbying firm to write letters to the US government.

Also Read: US congressmen supporting Imran Khan turn out to be from Jewish lobby

“All these US congressmen are anti-Pakistan and pro-India,” said Solangi.

Earlier, it was reported that US congressmen who wrote letter to President Biden last month were from the Jewish lobby.

The investigation had revealed that 21 congressmen were anti-Pakistan while 13 were pro-India.

Moreover, 29 congressmen were supporting Israel on many fronts.

The former prime minister has been incarcerated since August last year after his conviction in several criminal case ahead of the February 8 elections.