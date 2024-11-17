Marriyum says 'Detox Punjab' campaign to reduce smog level

The Punjab govt successfully tested artificial rain earlier

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday the air quality index in Lahore and surrounding areas has improved after the successful experiment of artificial rain.

Earlier, the Punjab government successfully tested its local technology of artificial rain.

The 'cloud seeding' technique was tested in Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, and Gojar Khan, due to which rainfall was experienced in Jhelum and Gujar Khan, as confirmed by the Met Department.

The minister said the detox Punjab campaign would reduce the hazardous level of smog in Rawalpindi. While in the case of provincial capital, a grand operation is at play which included, among other steps, the ban on the entry of smoke-emitting vehicles in the city.

She urged the masses to play their role in curbing smog mentioning the cooperation of citizens would be helpful.

