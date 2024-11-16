PM Shehbaz condemns terrorist attack on unarmed civilians in Kalat

The premier said such attacks cannot deter nation's resolve to achieve peace

Updated On: Sat, 16 Nov 2024 22:02:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorists’ attack on unarmed civilians in Johan area of district Kalat, Balochistan.

He said such cowardly acts cannot deter the nation’s resolve to secure peace in the country.

The premier took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the attack and “extend his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”

Such cowardly acts cannot deter our resolve - together with our nation and security forces, we will eliminate this menace,” he said.