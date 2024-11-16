ATC summons Qureshi for indictment in GHQ attack case

Pakistan Pakistan ATC summons Qureshi for indictment in GHQ attack case

Mehr Bano Quresh urged the public to stand up for democracy on November 24

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 16 Nov 2024 18:21:09 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday ordered to present PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi to be indicted in the GHQ attack case.

The ATC heard the GHQ attack case and the PTI leader was brought from Lahore to Rawalpindi.

During the hearing of the case, the police submitted a new inspection note in the court regarding the case.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) summoned Qureshi for indictment in the GHQ gate attack case on November 25.

The court distributed the case challan copies, while police submitted an inspection report detailing evidence from 54 locations near the GHQ gate, including destruction, arson, and the recovery of PTI paraphernalia.

The report alleged that a mob of 300, led by Raja Basharat and Khalid Jadoon, attacked the gate, damaged property, and chanted anti-army slogans despite police resistance.

Also read: Imran Khan approaches Supreme Court on alleged breaches of party's fundamental rights



Outside the court, Mehr Bano Qureshi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi's daughter, criticized the judiciary, claiming it had been "subjugated". She also urged the public to stand up for democracy on November 24.

Meanwhile, Zain Qureshi, PTI leader and National Assembly member announced plans to lead protests in his constituency, reaffirming his support for the party despite family hardships.