US will have to play effective role for regional peace: Barrister Saif

Meets US Consul General Peshawar

Sat, 16 Nov 2024 13:20:27 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif said on Saturday that the United States of America (USA) will have to play an effective role in strengthening regional peace.

Saif met US Consul General Peshawar Shante Moore in which matters of mutual interest and overall regional situation was discussed.

The duo agreed to work together for economic prosperity and improvement in the fields of health and education of KP while exchanging views on promoting bilateral relations.

“The people of KP have rendered great sacrifices in the war on terror. Peace is prerequisite in achieving economic progress,” said Saif.

Moore said that a strong and economically robust Pakistan was in the interest of the USA, adding that US would continue to help Pakistan in meeting its long-term economic goals.

