KP CM Gandapur calls party meeting to discuss strategy on Nov 24 protest

Meeting is set to take place at KP CM House

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A day after chairing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Punjab chapter consultative meeting, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday called meeting of party leaders including MNAs and MPAs from KP.

According to reports, the party meeting is set to take place at the KP CM House in which MNAs, MPAs from KP and provincial ministers of the KP government would also particiapte.

The party sources told Dunya news that the meeting would discuss strategies regarding the PTI’s ‘’final call” which was given by its incarcerated founder Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi against the “fascist” government.

It must be noted that the PTI founder had given a call to the PTI leaders, workers and people from all spheres of life to gather in the capital to lodge their protest against the government.

