PTI Punjab leaders to hold meeting in Peshawar to avoid arrests

Pakistan Pakistan PTI Punjab leaders to hold meeting in Peshawar to avoid arrests

Barrister Gohar would chair the meeting scheduled at KP CM House

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 15 Nov 2024 15:15:17 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders from Punjab will hold meeting in Peshawar on Friday (today).

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar would chair the meeting scheduled at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM House.

According to media reports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur would also attend the key party meeting.

The sources said that PTI Punjab chapter President Hammad Azhar has been directed to participate in the meeting.

There were earlier reports that the Punjab leadership of PTI was planning to hold meeting in Peshawar to avoid arrests.

Senior PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram also confirmed that the leaders from Punjab would hold the key huddle in Peshawar as they faced difficulties in holding meeting in their own province.

Also Read: Will take our stolen mandate back on Nov 24: Sheikh Waqas

The meeting would be attended by MNAs and MPAs who got elected from Punjab.

Earlier, Sheikh Waqas Akram said that the PTI would take back its mandate on Nov 24, which, he said was stolen on February 8.

Speaking to media outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday, Akram said his party leadership would try its best to take maximum people to the streets, adding that everyone including lawyers, traders, students and members of civil society should join the PTI’s protest against the government.

“Most of our workers reached the D-Chowk on our last call for protest despite 35-hour long shelling,” he claimed.