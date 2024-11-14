Mohsin Naqvi meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

It was agreed to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations

BUDAPEST (APP) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met the Hungarian Minister of Interior Sàndor Pintèr in Budapest on Thursday for meaningful discussions on matters of mutual interest and cooperation in various fields.

The interior minister thanked his Hungarian counterpart for the warm hospitality and excellent arrangements made by the Hungarian Government for the 7th Ministerial Conference of Budapest Process.

It was agreed to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Hungary in a grand manner next year.

On behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Naqvi invited the Hungarian Prime Minister to visit Pakistan in 2025 on the occasion of the completion of 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Interior Minister also invited his Hungarian counterpart to visit Pakistan.

On the proposal of Mohsin Naqvi, a high-level Hungarian delegation would visit Pakistan to prevent illegal immigration.

The Hungarian delegation would assist in the field of illegal immigration, human trafficking and NADRA CRMS.

It was also agreed to establish a hotline between the interior ministry of Pakistan and Hungary to resolve illegal immigration and other issues.

Meanwhile, the Hungarian Foreign Minister would also visit Pakistan in December this year.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Hungary Asif Hussain Memon and senior diplomatic officials were also present on the occasion.