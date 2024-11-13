Pakistan took several measures to curb irregular migration, says Mohsin Naqvi

He was addressing the 7th Budapest Process Ministerial Conference in Hungary

Updated On: Wed, 13 Nov 2024 18:15:55 PKT

HUNGARY (Web Desk) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that challenges including prolonged conflicts, economic instability and climate change required comprehensive strategies to address irregular migration.

He was addressing the 7th Budapest Process Ministerial Conference in Hungary on Wednesday.

The interior minister highlighted that Pakistan has taken a number of legislative and administrative measures to curb irregular migration.

He added that the government was also focusing on raising public awareness regarding the dangers associated with migrant smuggling.

Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan was actively working on enhancing bilateral agreements and talent partnerships with European Union countries and beyond to promote and diversify legal migration pathways.

He highlighted that there has been a troubling rise in anti-immigrant sentiments across the globe, often fueled by populist rhetoric.