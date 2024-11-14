No clandestine contact with India on cricket: FO



ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Thursday rubbished the claim of behind-the-scene talks with India on Champions Trophy cricket.

In her weekly press briefing, Ms Baloch denied that Pakistan and India were holding discussion on cricket. “The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in contact with the ICC (International Cricket Council) on the Champions Trophy [tournament],” she added.

The spokesperson condemned the misbehavior with Defense Minister Khawaja Asif abroad.

Ms Baloch termed threats and abuse to Asif in London condemnable. The Pakistani High Commission was in contact with the British authorities regarding the protest against former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, she added.

She said that any attempt to create rift between Pakistan and China would not succeed. “Both countries have in direct contact on various issues, including counter-terrorism strategy,” Ms Baloch continued.

Replying to a question, she said Pakistan would continue to work with China for the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in the country.

As iron brothers and strategic partners, the two countries have the resolve and capability to foil any attempts aimed at harming this relationship. “We will not allow any efforts to derail China-Pakistan strategic partnership,” she said.

She, however, expressed Pakistan’s concerns over Indian support to terror groups.

She said this is an established fact that the terror groups receive support from India. She recalled that Pakistan arrested an Indian navy officer a few years back who was the mastermind of support for espionage and terror activities in Balochistan.

The spokesperson urged the Afghan authorities to take action against the terror groups and do not allow the use of their soil against Pakistan or any other neighbouring country. “Afghanistan should take Pakistan's repeated requests seriously and not test the patience of Pakistani people,” she stated.

When asked about relationship with the US, the spokesperson said both the countries have a long history of good friendly relations.

She said “it is in our mutual interest to build on this relationship on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and on the basis on non-interference in each other's domestic affairs,” Ms Baloch concluded.