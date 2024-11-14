Conspiracy to kill President Zardari: Verdict reserved on exoneration plea of Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The District and Sessions court of Islamabad on Thursday reserved the verdict on the petition of Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid in the case of alleged conspiracy to kill President Asif Ali Zardari.

A petition was earlier moved by Sheikh Rashid seeking exoneration in the case.

The hearing was conducted by Civil Judge Yasir Mehmood on Thursday.

The former federal minister appeared before court with his lawyers.

“The law wasn’t followed in the FIR launched against Sheikh Rashid,” lawyer Sardar Razaq argued before the court.

The lawyer pleaded before the court to exonerate the veteran politician in the case registered with Abpara Police Station.

Later, the court reserved the verdict in the case.