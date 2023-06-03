Islamabad court defers Sheikh Rashid's indictment in Zardari remarks case

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah adjourns the hearing till June 10

03 June,2023 01:36 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and sessions court in the federal capital on Saturday again deferred the indictment of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in the case pertaining to murder plot allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah delayed the procedure of framing charges against him after accepting his plea seeking exemption from appearance.

Mr Ahmed was represented by his lawyer Sardar Shehbaz in the case. He argued that raids were being conducted to arrest his client despite he was not wanted in any case.

Given the current situation, it was impossible for the former interior minister to appear before the court, he added while filing exemption plea on behalf of Mr Ahmed.

The judge approved the exemption plea and adjourned the indictment of the AML chief till June 10.

Earlier this year, A case was registered at the Aabpara police station against Sheikh Rashid for accusing the PPP co-chairman of hatching a plot to assassinate a political leader.