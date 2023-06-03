May 9 violence: Another miscreant involved in GHQ attack identified

Mian Atif Mahmood Qureshi is vice president of PTI Rawalpindi

03 June,2023 11:04 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Another suspected miscreant involved in attacking the GHQ, the military headquarthers in Rawalpindi, during last month protests have been identified.

On May 9, PTI workers staged violent protests following the arrest of their party chief in a corruption case. The situation turned ugly when they entered the cantonment areas and attacked military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commanders’ residence, besides torching various memorials. A group of the protesters also attempted to attack the GHQ.

Following the incidents, police launched an operation to arrest the suspects involved in attacking the military and public properties. The suspects are being identified from videos circulating on social media using modern technology.

In latest development, Mian Atif Mahmood Qureshi, who is vice president of PTI Rawalpindi, has been identified as he can be seen hurling petrol bombs at the main gate of the GHQ. He also played key role in ransacking of public property.

The law enforcement agencies have launched an operation to arrest Mr Qureshi for attacking the military installations.

