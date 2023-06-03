Former MPA Farhat Farooq arrested in Jinnah House attack case

Police say she was traced through geofencing

03 June,2023 01:47 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police have arrested former Punjab MPA Farhat Farooq in a case related to attack on the Jinnah House in Lahore during May 9 protests.

Police said she was traced through geofencing, adding that the suspect would be produced before a court for further legal action against her.

Another suspect identified as Awais Mustaq has also been arrested after he was traced in the geofencing procedure.

On May 9, PTI workers staged violent protests following the arrest of their party chief in a corruption case. The situation turned ugly when they entered the cantonment areas and attacked military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commanders’ residence, besides torching various memorials. A group of the protesters also attempted to attack the GHQ.

Following the incidents, police launched an operation to arrest the suspects involved in attacking the military and public properties. The suspects are being identified from videos circulating on social media using modern technology.

Police have so far arrested several women workers of PTI in connection with violence witnessed during May 9 protests.