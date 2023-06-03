Parvez Elahi to be produced in Gujranwala anti-corruption court today

Security has been tightened around the court ahead of the appearance

03 June,2023 10:22 am

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – PTI President Parvez Elahi will be produced before an anti-corruption court in Gujranwala today (Saturday) in two corruption cases.

Police, in a statement, said security had been tightened around the court ahead of the appearance of Mr Elahi in order to avoid any untoward situation.

Two cases are registered against the PTI leader at anti-corruption establishment’s (AEC) Gujranwala directorate. He is accused of receiving Rs2 billion in bride in various development projects.

The ACE will seek physical remand of Mr Elahi to interrogate him in the cases.

The anti-corruption watchdog rearrested PTI President Parvez Elahi from outside a Lahore court moments after he got discharged in the graft case on Friday.

ACE Director General Suhail Zafar Chattha said the department would move the court against the verdict announced by the Lahore court. "The verdict has been announced in contrast to the merit," he added.

The anti-corruption team had sought 14-day physical remand of the senior politician in order to interrogate him in the case. The judge announced the decision after hearing arguments from both sides.

Speaking to media outside the court, the former Punjab chief minister had said he was innocent and a “supporter of Pakistan Army”. In a message to the party workers, he asked them to stand firm and did not lose courage.

Mr Elahi was first arrested by a team of ACE, with the help of police, on Thursday from outside of his residence, Zahoor Elahi Palace, over graft charges.

The arrest came as an anti-corruption court of Lahore had, earlier, rejected Mr Elahi's bail petition in a case of alleged corruption in development projects.

Mr Elahi's lawyer had told the court that the former chief minister was suffering from chest pain and could not appear in court. The prosecution argued that the medical certificate submitted by Parvez Elahi’s counsel in court was fake.

The court dismissed the interim bail plea of Parvez Elahi on the ground of non-compliance and also rejected the PTI leader's request for an attendance waiver.