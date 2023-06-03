PA secretary Rai Mumtaz Hussain arrested over bogus recruitments
Pakistan
Parvez Elahi also arrested in same case
LAHORE (Dunya News) – The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) on Saturday arrested Punjab Assembly (PA) secretary Rai Mumtaz Hussain over bogus recruitments.
ACE spokesperson said former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi made 12 illegal appointments to the grade 17, adding that the Assembly's record was forged to do so. “Fake testing services were hired for the recruitment process,” he added.
The spokesperson went on to say that Mr Mumtaz connived with Mr Elahi to make appointments.
Earlier, Mr Elahi had been rearrested in the case soon after he had been acquitted in two other corruption cases lodged against him in Gujranwala.