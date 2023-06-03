PA secretary Rai Mumtaz Hussain arrested over bogus recruitments

Parvez Elahi also arrested in same case

03 June,2023 11:32 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) on Saturday arrested Punjab Assembly (PA) secretary Rai Mumtaz Hussain over bogus recruitments.

ACE spokesperson said former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi made 12 illegal appointments to the grade 17, adding that the Assembly's record was forged to do so. “Fake testing services were hired for the recruitment process,” he added.

The spokesperson went on to say that Mr Mumtaz connived with Mr Elahi to make appointments.