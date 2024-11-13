We are fully prepared, will not return until demands are met: Ali Amin Gandapur

Updated On: Wed, 13 Nov 2024 17:35:31 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has stated that the preparations for the protest are already complete, and they will not return until their demands are met.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, when asked about Aleema Khan’s announcement of a rally, Gandapur replied that their preparations were already in place and they had been working diligently.

He added that preparations are still ongoing, and this time, they will ensure everything goes as planned.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has issued a final call for a protest in Islamabad on November 24.

Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, stated that her brother has called for the entire nation to come out in protest for their stolen mandate.

She confirmed that Imran Khan has given the final call for the Islamabad protest on November 24.