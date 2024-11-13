Imran Khan gives final protest call for Nov 24

PTI founder also constituted a committee to hold protest

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday gave the final call to hold protest in Islamabad on November 24.

It was revealed by Imran Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry who was speaking to media outside Adiala Jail on Wednesday.

“The PTI founder has also constituted a committee to hold protest,” said the lawyer of Imran Khan.

However, he didn’t disclose the members of the committee in order to avoid their arrests.

“The protest will be staged in the whole Pakistan with special focus on Islamabad,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying.

We’ll continue the protest until the acceptance of our demands, he added.

He said that the protest would be staged against the passage of 26th amendment and illegal detention of PTI workers.

“It will be the final protest call. We want our mandate back,” the former prime minister was quoted as saying.

He added that the entire PTI leadership would join the protest and everyone knew his role very well.

The authority to call off the protest would be rested with an empowered committee while KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur would also reach Islamabad with the party workers.

Meanwhile, Aleema Khan also confirmed that Imran Khan gave the final protest call in Islamabad on Nov 24.