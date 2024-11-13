PTI founder Imran Khan, other leaders acquitted of long march vandalism

Judicial magistrate Yasir Mahmood announces verdict

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a rare relief for the embattled PTI, its founder and several other leaders were acquitted in a long march vandalism case.

The sessions court judge heard the case on the plea of Asad Qaiser and other leaders. Sheikh Rashid, Asad Qaiser and others appeared in court.

Judicial magistrate Yasir Mahmood reserved the verdict after completion of arguments.

Later, he announced the verdict acquitting PTI founder Imran Khan, Asad Qaiser, Saifullah Niazi, Sheikh Rashid, Sadaqat Abbasi, Faisal Javed and Ali Nawaz.