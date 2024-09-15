Atmosphere of talks between PTI, establishment developing: Raoof Hassan

Pakistan Pakistan Atmosphere of talks between PTI, establishment developing: Raoof Hassan

Says constitutional amendment bill is for an individual

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 15 Sep 2024 01:42:37 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - PTI spokesperson Raoof Hassan has said a breakthrough is likely with regard to holding talks between the PTI and the establishment, adding an atmosphere of negotiation is developing.

Appearing on Dunya TV programme ‘Tonight with Samar Abbas’, the PTI leader said he always supported negotiations between the party and the establishment, adding, “I am among those party members who always advocated for holding negotiations between the PTI and the establishment.

“We want our mandate be returned to us. The government has not taken us on board in connection with the constitutional amendment bill.

“This is not the appropriate time for the bill. I hope Maulana Fazlur Rehman will remain firmed on his stance.”

Commenting on the constitutional amendment bill, Raoof Hassan has said all amendments by the government are only for benefiting individuals.

To a question pertaining to the bill, the PTI leader said, “We are sure that none of our party members will leave, we will accept whatever decision comes but we will not fight. No fear, our planning is complete.”

The verdict of the Supreme Court supports our position with regard to the behaviour of the Election Commission. The government is frightened that with the departure of Qazi Faiz Isa, independent decisions will start coming from the court, he said.