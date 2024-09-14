PTI chairman terms Supreme Court judgment as victory of truth

PTI will now emerge as largest party in parliament, claimed Gohar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar reacted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan's (SCP) verdict on the reserved seats case saying that the decision is a victory of truth and justice.

He further said that, based on the letters addressed to him, the Election Commission admitted him as the chairman. He termed the ECP's act of not issuing the notifications as tantamount to disobeying the court ruling.

He added that the Supreme Court now clarified everything, and as a result, PTI will secure reserved seats. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senate elections will also take place, said the PTI chief. The PTI will emerge as the largest party in parliament, claimed Gohar.