CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad meets top officials of Chinese military

During meetings, both sides appreciated deep and historic bilateral relationship

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza held key meetings with top officials of the Chinese military.

CJCSC on an official visit to the neighbouring country held separate meetings with General He Weidong, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and General Liu Zhenli, Chief of CMC Joint Staff Department.

During meetings, both sides appreciated deep and historic relationship of Pakistan and China in multiple domains and acknowledged assuring progress on the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership and defence cooperation.

The Chinese leadership also reaffirmed their unfettered commitment to support Pakistan on its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Gen Sahid Shamshad Mirza also delivered a talk in 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on the Role of Pakistan towards regional peace and stability.

