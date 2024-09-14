Govt defers constitutional amendment bill in NA for a day amid frantic politicking

Pakistan Pakistan Govt defers constitutional amendment bill in NA for a day amid frantic politicking

The legislation is likely to be introduced on Sunday

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 14 Sep 2024 17:25:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The ruling coalition on Saturday postponed the constitutional amendment bill for a day due to the absence of two MNAs from the country.

According to sources, the constitutional amendment bill will now be introduced in the National Assembly on Sunday.

Earlier, the government had a plan to move the amendment in the National Assembly today (Saturday).

Sources said PML-N MNA Hamza Shahbaz is currently in France while JUI-F’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri is in China. Both the lawmakers will reach country today (Saturday), sources added.

Sources privy to the development said the sessions of National Assembly and Senate would be called tomorrow (Sunday) for the constitutional amendment bill.

Earlier, the session of National Assembly started with Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah in the chair on Saturday.

Newly-elected MNA of PPP Makhdoom Tahir Rasheeduddin took oath during the session. He won the by-election from NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan.

It merits mention that the constitutional amendment bill is meant to give extension to the chief justice of Pakistan and increase the number of judges.

NUMBER GAME

The coalition government requires 224 votes or two-thirds majority in the lower house for approval of the constitutional amendment.

Also Read: Speculations are rife as govt bent on tabling constitutional amendment bill in NA, Senate

At present, the government has the support of 213 legislators - 111 of PML-N, 68 (PPP) and 22 (MQM-P). The alliance also has five PML-Q MNAs, four of IPP, and one each of BAP, ANP and Muslim League-Ziaul Haq.

If the government gets the support of eight JUI-F members, it will have 221 votes which will still be short of the magic number of 224. In order to go past it, the government requires support of independent MNAs.

As for the Senate, the ruling party has to get support of 64 members. Currently, it has the support of 55 members.

The government has support of 19 PML-N senators, 24 of PPP, four of BAP, three of MQM-P and five independent members in the Senate.

So, it requires votes of five JUI-F and four independent senators to complete the numbers required for the constitutional amendment.

The government has directed its senators to stay in Islamabad for a possible constitutional amendment.