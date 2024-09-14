Imran Khan has attacked every state institution to reap political benefit: Bilawal

He says people no longer support Imran Khan's us vs them narrative

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan attacked every state institution to get relief form his cases and obtain political benefits.

He made this remark while speaking in the National Assembly session where he said the PTI's politics of hate had been defeated in Rahim Yar Khan’s local election.

The PPP chief said the people of Rahim Yar Khan had given a beating to the culture of ‘us vs them’ and politics of division and they had rejected the version of Imran Khan.

Launching more broadsides against Imran Khan, he said the PTI founder had passed insulting comments against the incumbent chief justice while he also accused the current COAS of being involved in politics.