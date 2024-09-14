Islamabad ATC grants bail to PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen

Pakistan Pakistan Islamabad ATC grants bail to PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen

Judge Sipra highlighted inconsistencies in the allegations.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 14 Sep 2024 14:29:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad has granted post-arrest bail to PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen and ordered his immediate release.

The duty judge of the ATC Islamabad, Tahir Abbas Sipra, heard bail petitions for Shoaib Shaheen, Sher Afzal Marwat, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Zain Qureshi, and others.

The judge noted that Prosecutor Raja Naveed did not appear, leading to a delay in the hearing.

The defense lawyer argued that while MNAs were under house arrest, Shoaib Shaheen and other workers were in jail. He further noted that the case involved allegations of assaulting a police officer, but there was no medical legal certificate provided. He also said that while Shaheen was accused of having a pistol, only a stick was recovered.

Judge Sipra questioned the documentation of the stick's recovery. The defense counsel responded that the investigative officer had confirmed the stick's recovery from Shaheen in the Islamabad High Court the previous day.

Judge Sipra stated that he would try to make a decision on Shaheen’s bail request today (Saturday), highlighting inconsistencies in the allegations.

Following the hearing, Judge Supra approved Shoaib Shaheen’s bail and ordered his immediate release.