What constitutional package means for CJP, other SC judges?

It means retirement age of judges will be 68 years after three-year extension

Topline CJP Qazi Faez Isa will have an opportunity to serve till Oct 26, 2027

Senior puisne judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will be CJP till Nov 27, 2030

By Muhammad Ashfaq

LAHORE - The government seems determined to make amendments to the constitution and pave the way for extension to the tenure of the chief justice of Pakistan.

But what impact the much-touted amendments or “constitutional package" as it is called will mean for Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and other judges serving country's apex court?

In plain terms, the reforms mean an extension of three years in retirement age of SC judges - 65 to 68 years. It means CJP Isa, if he acquiesces in to the extension offer, will have an opportunity to serve till Oct 26, 2027. According to the current law, he is scheduled to hang his boots in October 2024.

Senior puisne judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will be the CJP till Nov 27, 2030. Justice Munib Akhtar will be the senior-most judge till Dec 13, 2031.

Similarly, Justice Yahya Afridi will serve as the SC judge till Jan 22, 2033, Justice Jamal Mandokhail will continue his duties till Nov 10, 2029 and Justice Aminuddin Khan will stay in the apex court till Nov 30, 2028.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar will perform his duties till Oct 4, 2032 while Justice Ayesha A. Malik will remain in the SC till June 2, 2033. Justice Athar Minallah will remain an SC judge till Dec 12, 2029 and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi will stay in the SC till Feb 1, 2030.

Justice Shahid Waheed will continue as an SC judge till Dec 24, 2034 while Justice Musarrat Hilali will wear the robe till Aug 7, 2029.

Justice Irfan Sadaat will retire on Feb 6, 2031 and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan will hang his uniform on June 28, 2031.

Recently-elevated SC judge Malik Shahzad Ahmad will retire on March 24, 2031 while Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi will be in the saddle till June 15, 2031.

Moreover, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan will retire on March 11, 2033.