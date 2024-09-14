Karachi Governor House decorated for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations

Tessori announced that the doors of the Governor House were open to everyone for the Milad gathering

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Preparations for the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations were underway at the Governor House in Karachi, which has been adorned with lights.

The Governor House would host the first gathering in honor of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) tonight (Saturday).

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori announced that the doors of the Governor House were open to everyone for the Milad gathering, where renowned Naat reciters would present praises in honor of the Prophet (PBUH).