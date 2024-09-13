KP CM sits with Afghan consul general to discuss regional peace efforts

KP CM expresses his desire for making serious efforts to have durable peace in KP.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A day after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced his willingness to talk to Afghanistan himself about the deteriorating security situation in the KP, he sat with the consul general of Afghanistan in the provincial capital.

In his meeting with Afghan diplomat Muhibullah Shaki, the KP CM expressed his desire for making serious efforts to have durable peace in KP.

The KP CM asked the federal government to from a Jirga to start parleys with the Afghan government.

He stressed the need to remove all hindrances on Pak-Afghan borders to revive normal trade activities, adding that the KP government was serious in resolving issues of legal Afghan residents.

