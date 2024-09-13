Khawaja Asif should restore parliament's sanctity before grilling KP CM: Barrister Saif

He criticises KP governor for doing everything beyond his position

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif on Friday asked Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to revive sanctity of parliament before giving statements against KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Responding to the statements made by Khawaja Asif and KP Governor Faisal Karim Khan Kundi, Saif pointed out that attack on the federation was launched on Sept 10 when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were picked up from inside parliament.

Had Asif performed his ministerial duties of protecting the borders, the KP CM would not have needed to start negotiations with Afghanistan on his own, said Saif.

“Cross-border terrorism is a federal issue but the government has been unable to resolve it. If the government can’t handle it, it should hand it over to the KP government. This fake government has pushed the country into an abyss. The PM and governor should end this drama of phone calls,” he maintained.

He criticised the KP governor for "doing everything beyond vires of his position".

