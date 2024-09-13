Judicial Commission meets today to review judges' elevation

Pakistan Pakistan Judicial Commission meets today to review judges' elevation

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will chair JCP meeting

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 13 Sep 2024 11:36:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) will meet here on Friday to review rules for the appointment of judges in the superior judiciary.

The commission will meet, with Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa in the chair, and consider the Judicial Commission of Pakistan Rules 2024.

The meeting will be attended by senior puisne judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, retired Justice Manzoor Malik, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan and other members of the commission.

A letter has been sent to the chief justices of five high courts, requesting them to suggest names of candidates for elevation as additional judges under Rules 2024.

According to sources, two or more judges will be appointed to the Islamabad High Court. Twenty-four judges will be appointed to the Lahore High Court (LHC). At present, 36 judges are working in the LHC whereas the required strength is 60.

The commission will review appointment of 17 judges to the Peshawar High Court (PHC). The posts of judges have been raised to 30 from present 20 by the president. Thirteen judges are serving the PHC.

It may be recalled that the last meeting of the commission was held on May 3. The law minister informed the commission about the federal government's intention to introduce constitutional amendments to alter the current process for elevating judges.