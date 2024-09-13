Mainly hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

A shallow westerly wave was expected to approach the upper and western regions soon.

Fri, 13 Sep 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather conditions for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated rain, windstorms, and thundershowers are likely to occur in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Pothohar region, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy downpours and hailstorms may hit isolated areas of upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in the evening or night time hours.

Continental air continues to prevail over most parts of the country, keeping hot and dry conditions intact. However, a shallow westerly wave was expected to approach the upper and western regions by tonight, bringing a change in weather patterns for some areas.

Over the past 24 hours, most parts of the country remained under the grip of hot and dry weather, with only Gujranwala recording a minimal rainfall of 1 mm. Turbat remained the hottest place in the country on Friday with temperature surging up to 43 degrees Celsius.

