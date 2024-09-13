Imran Khan should have been out of jail by now: Omar Ayub

Says all cases against Khan are bogus

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said on Friday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan should have been released by now as all cases against him were bogus.

Speaking to reporters outside an anti-terrorism court (ATC), Lahore, the opposition leader said that if the PTI founder's stay was prolonged in jail, his life would become more endangered, pointing out that the PTI leaders were whisked away from inside the parliament which also merited an inquiry.

He said he used to study in Lahore where people rejected the government on Feb 8 and voted for the PTI.

“The PTI founder was not involved in any case. The agreements with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) were finalised during the PPP and the PML-N’s tenure. According to these agreements, you are given capacity payments whether you produce electricity or not. When I was the energy minister, we brought the rate down to 2.5 cents,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile an ATC court in Lahore conducted hearing of May 9 cases against the PTI leaders. ATC duty judge Arshad Javed heard the case where Ayub appeared along with Azam Swati, Jamshed Cheema and Musarrat Cheema while Asad Umar filed application for exemption from hearing citing medical reasons.

The court extended interim bails till Oct 8.