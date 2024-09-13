Malala calls for ceasefire in Gaza, Israel's accountability

Says, humanitarian workers must not be targeted

(Web Desk) - Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai had called for a ceasefire in Gaza and accountability of Israel condemning attacks on schools by Israel.

According to media reports, Malala Yousafzai in her statements stated that Israel attacks on Gaza schools were horrible, shelter for thousands of homeless.

She paid condolence to families of victims in Israel attacks.

She highlighted that United Nations volunteers were also being killed.

She asserted that workers of schools and humanitarian aid shouldn’t be targeted.

She said Israel must be held accountable for violating international laws and a ceasefire must be approached in Gaza.

It is pertinent to note that 41,000 Palestinian have been killed and 95, 000 injured as a result of Isreal genocide since October 7, 2023.

