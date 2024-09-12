PTI postpones Friday protests

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called off its scheduled protest for Friday.

The party sources said that the protest may lead to the arrest of the party leaders and workers.

It is to be recalled that the PTI had also announced to conduct a seminar on September 17 and a rally on September 21.

After the sad incident of arrest of party MNAs, the party leadership announced protest on Friday.

The party leadership thought it more important to participate in the Eid Miladul Nabi (SAW) programmes and September 21 rally.

The party leadership also reiterated that the Lahore rally would be held at every cost.

It merits to mention here that Islamabad police had conducted an operation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, taking into custody all PTI members who had sought refuge in the Parliament House.

Federal police arrested MNAs Zain Qureshi and Sheikh Waqas Akram from inside the Parliament House. Additionally, police detained Owais Ahmed Chatha, Syed Shah Ahmed, Sunni Ittehad Council's Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Yousaf Khan, Maulana Naseem Shah, and Ahmed Shah Khattak.

Sources indicated that prior to the arrests, the lights in the Parliament House were turned off, allowing officers to enter the premises.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Shoaib Shaheen were also arrested. Sher Afzal Marwat, Barrister Gohar, and Zubair Khan were apprehended while exiting the Parliament House, though Zartaj Gul managed to escape successfully.

Sources suggested that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Sher Afzal Marwat were arrested due to violations including not adhering to the route agreement from a rally in Sangjani, attacking Islamabad police, violating rally timings, and making anti-state speeches.