BISP to increase stipends amount to Rs13,500 from January 2025

The number of families benefiting from BISP will reach 10m by end of this year

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 19:08:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Thursday announced that the number of families benefiting from BISP will reach 10 million by the end of this year.

She expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for increasing the financial budget of the BISP, which will result in the quarterly installment of the Benazir Kafaalat being raised from Rs10,500 to Rs13,500, starting in January 2025.

She shared these remarks while speaking to media representatives at the zonal office of BISP in Gilgit.

Senator Rubina Khalid stated that the registration of deserving families is ongoing through Dynamic Registration Centers across the country. Additionally, re-certification of already registered households is in progress to evaluate the socio-economic conditions of eligible families.

She also highlighted the upcoming launch of the Benazir Skill Training Program for deserving women and their families.

She said this initiative will provide training according to local and international standards, enabling beneficiaries to access employment opportunities. The program aims to achieve two main objectives: to improve the quality of life of the deserving families and empower them economically, and to create space for new deserving families to join the program, she added.

Rubina Khalid emphasized that BISP, like other global social safety programs, provides additional financial support to help deserving families meet their daily expenses.

The program, she said, is the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and was implemented by President Asif Ali Zardari.

According to the decision of the President, financial assistance under this programme is given to the female members of deserving families, giving poor women in Pakistan both recognition and economic empowerment.

While discussing other initiatives under BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid mentioned that under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif initiative, children from deserving families are provided educational scholarships, contingent on 70% school attendance, with higher financial allocations for girls than boys.

Additionally, under the Benazir Nashonuma program, financial assistance and nutritious food are provided to pregnant and lactating mothers, as well as children up to two years old, to combat stunting.

Earlier, during her visit to the BISP Gilgit office, Senator Rubina Khalid interacted with the deserving women and listened to their concerns, and instructed the BISP staff to address their issues promptly.

As part of a tree-planting drive, Senator Rubina Khalid also planted a sapling at the BISP Gilgit office.