Senator Irfan Siddiqui calls for inquiry into arrests

Questions why his detention in 2019 was not condemned at that time

Thu, 12 Sep 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday expressed strong disapproval of recent incidents in parliament, calling them condemnable and urging investigation into the arrest of parliamentarians.

Speaking during the Senate session, Siddiqui stated that the events did not elevate the stature of parliament.

He recalled his own arrest on July 27, 2019, questioning why his detention was not condemned then, despite the presence of the 1973 Constitution.

He criticised the PTI’s past government for filing cases against opposition leaders and challenged Senator Ali Zafar’s reference to the Quaid-e-Azam, asking how many protests or long marches the founder of Pakistan led.

Siddiqui also rejected violent methods of protest, and asserted revolutions could not come through destruction and insult.

He urged those responsible for the current unrest to reflect on their actions and emphasised that parliament would endure even through challenges.

