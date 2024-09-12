Sindh CM Murad Shah, PPP leader Naveed Qamar meet PM Shehbaz

Discussion was about ongoing federal development projects in Sindh

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah alongwith the PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, and State Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik were also present during the meeting.

The discussion was about ongoing federal development projects in Sindh, as well as collaborative efforts between the federal and provincial governments on public interest initiatives.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his special focus on Sindh's development. He also briefed PM Shehbaz Sharif on the progress of energy projects in the province and the law and order situation.

The political situation in the country was also discussed during the meeting.