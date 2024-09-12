Practical measures for Imran Khan's release have begun under Ali Amin Gandapur: Barrister Saif

Pakistan Pakistan Practical measures for Imran Khan's release have begun under Ali Amin Gandapur: Barrister Saif

He stated that rallies would be held across the country to advocate for Khan's freedom

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 14:15:09 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Information Adviser Barrister Saif has declared the release of PTI founder Imran Khan a matter of their utmost resolve.

In a statement, Barrister Saif announced that practical measures for Khan's release had begun under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin.

He stated that rallies would be held across the country to advocate for Khan's freedom.

He dismissed criticisms from "fake ministers" regarding the rallies, asserting that holding public gatherings was a constitutional right. He further said rallies would be conducted wherever deemed necessary.

Dr Saif further stated that false cases and FIRs would not deter their efforts.

He added that the government had invited its own downfall through underhanded tactics.