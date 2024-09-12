Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi approach IHC to get post-arrest bail verdict forthwith

Petition requested IHC to direct Special Judge Central to announce post-arrest bail verdict soon.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Ex-premier Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have approached Islamabad High Court to seek post-arrest bail verdict at the earliest.

The petition was filed through the counsel including Barrister Salman Safdar, Khalid Chaudhry, and Faisal Chaudhry.

The state, Accountability Court, and Special Judge Central have been named respondents in the plea.

